Too much hair fall? Here's how you can control it

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Nov 15, 2021, 06:27 pm

It is important to identify the reason behind your hair loss

Nowadays, hair fall is a common problem and there are ample reasons for it. Though there are plenty of remedies, these hair treatments aren't one size fits all. It is important to identify the reason behind your hair loss and consult your doctor if it can be treated with home remedies or needs medications. However, these general tips may help prevent hair fall.

Reason

But first, let us know what 'hair fall' is

Your hair undergoes a life cycle of growth, resting, and shedding and it is absolutely normal to lose about 100 hair strands a day. But in case you notice an instant hair loss or hair fall in patches, immediately consult your doctor and take the prescribed medications. Hair loss is temporary and can be treated with healthy lifestyle changes, proper care, and prescribed treatments.

Diet

Mediterranean diet: Might reduce the chances of androgenic alopecia

Healthcare experts say that raw vegetables and herbs might lower the possibility of androgenic alopecia. As per numerous studies, a Mediterranean diet is the best diet for almost everyone. Also, people who consume foods like parsley, salad greens, and basil for at least three days a week tend to have healthier hair. Try filling your plate with foods rich in vitamin A and proteins.

Tips

Keep in mind these effective hair care tips

Apart from food, it is also essential to keep your scalp clean as well as healthy. Studies suggest coconut oil may lower the risk of hair damage from exposure to ultraviolet light. In addition, olive oil is also said to be healthy for your hair as it prevents dryness and breakage. Moreover, avoid treatments such as permanent straightening as they might harm your scalp.

Guide

These are some other methods to prevent hair loss

Essential oils like lavender, peppermint, and rosemary are also known to reduce hair fall. Further, you can apply onion juice to your scalp on alternate days to strengthen hair quality and aid regrowth. A scalp massage is helpful, too. You can also try different yoga exercises to reduce your mental pressure, as stress also causes hair fall. Try doing forward bend, camel pose, etc.