Follow these tips to beat winter smog and air pollution

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Nov 15, 2021, 06:16 pm

Healthcare workers have been observing a rise in cases of breathing trouble

Most of us love the winter season and enjoy wearing long coats, knitted sweaters, and splendid boots. However, many suffer from smog and air pollution-induced respiratory health issues such as bronchitis, asthma, and heart problems during this time. This can even put your morning walks at a halt and give you a hard time maintaining your overall health. Here's how we can combat this.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Air pollution levels keep going higher during winters in most Indian cities, especially Delhi, which is also home to nearly two crore people. Healthcare workers have also been observing a rise in cases of breathing trouble, wheezing, and coughing. Moreover, a severely bad air quality presents a higher risk to those with pre-existing cardiac issues, a Delhi-based cardiology professor told ANI.

Tips

How to overcome respiratory problems during winter?

Ensure you are vaccinated against flu and pneumonia in order to maintain the health of your lungs and keep yourself disease-free in this sweater season. Try to refrain from excessive outdoor workouts or walking, especially if there's heavy smog and pollution in your area. Wearing a mask can be helpful if you cannot avoid going out. Asthmatic patients need to keep their pumps handy.

Guide

Things to do at home to stay healthy

Do some breathing exercises at your home to amplify the capacity of your lungs. Make sure you clean the dust in all the rooms on a daily basis. You may also need to clean the bedding, carpets, rugs, and all the furniture frequently using a vacuum cleaner. Ensure that you keep your hands clean and do not touch your mouth and nose often.

Healthy foods

Some foods that are healthy for your lungs

There are plenty of foods that are healthy for your lungs and kiwifruit, cabbage, berries, papaya, and broccoli are a few of them. It is highly recommended to skip the junk and other processed foods as they can create health problems and affect your throat. Carrots, pineapple, and ginger are also among the foods recommended for the betterment of your lungs and overall health.