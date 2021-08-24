Why pizza, burger when we have Ragi Mudde?: Venkaiah Naidu

Naidu urged people to avoid junk food and follow traditional Indian food for maintaining good health

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday urged people to avoid junk food and follow traditional Indian food, for maintaining good health. "Avoid junk food. Eat traditional, local food. Our forefathers have suggested, practiced, and promoted, and have given us such beautiful varieties of food. I'm in Karnataka, I need not explain to you how many varieties are here," Naidu said.

Conditions

Junk food is not suitable for Indian conditions: Naidu

"Some of them have now become world-famous," Naidu added. Speaking at an event in Bengaluru, he sought to know why we should run after junk food like pizza and burgers when we have our own traditional food. "They (junk food) will be suitable for conditions of certain foreign countries, but they are not suitable for Indian conditions," Naidu said.

Quote

Branding and marketing by companies made junk food popular: Naidu

"Unfortunately, we started aping the west and westernization, some of our kids also developed that weakness," he said. Noting that branding and marketing by companies made these junk food popular, Naidu said, "Chicken Manchurian...when you have your own locally-made biryani, why Manchurian....?"

Indian food

Please follow Indian food for your own health: Naidu

"Children also these days ask for Chicken 65 when we have in Karnataka Ragi Mudde (Ragi balls) and naatu kodi pulusu (country chicken curry) - wonderful...enjoy it, why run after something else? Please follow Indian food, traditional food, organic food, for your own health. Because health is wealth," he added. The Vice President was speaking at Vaccinate India Program.

COVID-19

COVID-19 is not yet over, don't be casual, Naidu warned

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were also present at the event. Cautioning that COVID-19 was not yet over, Naidu said without people's cooperation, the operation of the government will not be successful. "COVID-19 is not yet over, don't be casual. One has to be extra careful because there is talk of the third wave," he said.

Vaccination

Get vaccinated, follow all protocols: Naidu

"We have to be on guard, we should be following the protocol issued by the government of India and the state, also medical experts from time to time, and follow it," he said. He called on people to perform their responsibility by getting vaccinated, maintaining six feet distance, wearing masks, regularly washing hands, following disciplined way of life, physical fitness, and avoiding junk food.