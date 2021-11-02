Here are some tips to stay healthy in college

College life is the most exciting but a few healthy habits can help you learn a lot of things

College life is the most exciting time of your life. But at the same time, inculcating a few healthy habits is important as these will stay with you for the rest of your life. In between college activities, exams, weekend outings, and assignments, we often forget about our health. But let us see how can we incorporate a healthy lifestyle amid our busy schedules.

Sleep schedule

First off, get enough sleep, talk something productive with friends

Are you aware of the benefits of a proper sleep schedule? Well, mental health stability and a good immune system are two of them. You can try to cut short your cellphone time at night and if you are at a hostel, talk to your roommate about productive or calming things before bed. Meanwhile, you can also prepare your things for next day's classes.

Hygiene

Don't forget the basic hygiene protocols of COVID-19

Despite being obvious, room cleaning is something we often forget in a hurry. But ensure you clean your space on a daily basis for healthy living. Additionally, breaking the obvious, you already know the basic hygiene protocols of COVID-19 must be followed as well. Buy your cleaning essentials from a nearby grocery store instead of spending unnecessarily on loads of caffeine and unhealthy snacks.

Foods

Replace junk food intake with healthy food items

Coming to the most essential part: FOOD! While you might not have the time to keep a track of your calorie intake, you can still replace some junk foods with healthy ones. These healthy foods will also contribute toward good decision-making and productivity. A bowl of salad might not be as delicious as pizza but just look at the powerful health benefits of it.

Party strategy

Have a party strategy, set deadlines, limit your junk food

It's obvious that after juggling between regular classes and countless assignments, you would want to go out and spend your weekends partying with your friends. But remember, too much of something is not a good idea. Create a strategy for partying, set your deadlines for returning back to home/hostel, limit your junk intake, and keep a check on your spending on buying not-so-necessary items.