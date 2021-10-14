#HealthBytes: Foods high in melatonin to help you sleep better

Published on Oct 14, 2021

Melatonin hormone regulates the body's circadian rhythms

Sleep is an essential function of our body and we all look forward to recharging our minds at night to make our day productive. But did you know the melatonin hormone is associated with improving sleep patterns? It regulates the body's circadian rhythms. So, it's crucial to maintain proper melatonin levels in your body. Here are some foods that naturally help maintain melatonin levels.

Tart cherries

Tart cherries are natural supplements that aid in good sleep

Tart cherries carry tryptophan and anthocyanins in surplus amounts that help in the creation of melatonin in your body. Researchers say that tart cherry juice also improves melatonin levels which further aids in better sleep duration and increases the quality of your sleep. Tart cherries also have anti-inflammatory compounds that may help you fight inflammation-related health risks.

Mushrooms

Have mushrooms in your dinner to promote good sleep

Mushrooms are a carrier of both melatonin and tryptophan that will definitely promote quality sleep if you have them in your dinner. Mushrooms can be eaten in a variety of forms and are also rich in proteins. They carry antioxidants that may also help you mitigate the risk of several severe health conditions like cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer's, among others.

Milk and nuts

Milk and pistachios are among best dietary sources of melatonin

Have you ever noticed if you have milk before you go to sleep, you feel relaxed? It is because milk before sleep serves as a mild sedative as it has both sleep-supportive compounds, melatonin and tryptophan, and is a very effective source to improve your sleep cycle. Several nuts like pistachios and almonds also have high amounts of melatonin to support good sleeping patterns.

Other details

Other benefits of melatonin hormone

Melatonin, effective against chronic insomnia, also aids patients in sleeping before surgery. It is also very effective for good eye health and its benefits include lowering down the risk of several diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, too. Some other foods that are rich in melatonin are grapes, corn, nuts, and rice. If you are not having any of these every day, start immediately!