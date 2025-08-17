J&K: 4 dead, 6 injured in flash floods in Kathua
What's the story
At least four people have died and six others were injured in flash floods caused by heavy rainfall in Ghati village of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. The incident took place early Sunday morning, around 3:30-4:00am, according to Inspector Ajay Singh from the police station of the Rajbagh area. A family is feared to be buried under debris due to a landslide at Juthana Jod near Ghati.
Rescue efforts
No cloudburst, only flash floods: Police
A joint team of police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has reached Ghati to assist locals in rescue operations. District police chief Shobhit Saxena confirmed the death toll, saying, "There was no cloudburst, but there were flash floods." The Indian Meteorological Department defines a cloudburst as a sudden downpour of over 100mm of rain within an hour.
Flood impact
Ujh river experienced flash floods
Heavy rainfall in recent days has raised water levels in the Sahar Khad and Ujh rivers. The Ujh River experienced flash floods early Sunday, leading to widespread damage. Waterlogged areas include an industrial area, Kendriya Vidyalaya campus, and a police station in Janglote. Major General APS Bal confirmed that security forces are involved in rescue operations in the Kishtwar district.
Recent tragedy
Similar tragedy in Kishtwar district
The incident comes days after a similar tragedy in the Kishtwar district, where at least 60 people were killed due to flash floods on the Machail Mata Yatra route. The Indian Army is leading ground operations at this site with support from NDRF, SDRF, BRO, and local administration. Major General Bal also said they are providing relief to locals affected by this disaster.