J&K: 4 dead, 6 injured in flash floods in Kathua

At least four people have died and six others were injured in flash floods caused by heavy rainfall in Ghati village of Jammu and Kashmir 's Kathua district. The incident took place early Sunday morning, around 3:30-4:00am, according to Inspector Ajay Singh from the police station of the Rajbagh area. A family is feared to be buried under debris due to a landslide at Juthana Jod near Ghati.

Rescue efforts No cloudburst, only flash floods: Police A joint team of police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has reached Ghati to assist locals in rescue operations. District police chief Shobhit Saxena confirmed the death toll, saying, "There was no cloudburst, but there were flash floods." The Indian Meteorological Department defines a cloudburst as a sudden downpour of over 100mm of rain within an hour.

Flood impact Ujh river experienced flash floods Heavy rainfall in recent days has raised water levels in the Sahar Khad and Ujh rivers. The Ujh River experienced flash floods early Sunday, leading to widespread damage. Waterlogged areas include an industrial area, Kendriya Vidyalaya campus, and a police station in Janglote. Major General APS Bal confirmed that security forces are involved in rescue operations in the Kishtwar district.