'Horrendously inhumane': Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi slam SC's stray dog order

The Supreme Court told Delhi-NCR authorities to round up all stray dogs and move them to shelters within a matter of weeks, aiming to address public safety worries. But many argue this isn't realistic or kind—Delhi just doesn't have enough shelter space, and animal welfare groups warn it could cause more harm than good.

What the leaders have said

Bhagwat, who studied veterinary science, said "all animals have the right to live," stressing that population control—not sheltering—is the real solution.

Rahul Gandhi called the court's move "a step back from decades of humane, science-backed policy," while Priyanka labeled mass relocation "horrendously inhumane."

BJP MP Varun Gandhi also called it "institutionalization of cruelty."

Animal rights advocate Maneka Gandhi summed it up as a test of India's compassion, urging for kinder solutions that go beyond politics.