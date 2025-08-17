Next Article
Burj Khalifa celebrates India's Independence Day with tricolor display
Dubai's Burj Khalifa lit up with the Indian tricolor on Friday night, marking India's 79th Independence Day.
The eye-catching display drew big crowds and celebrated the strong friendship between India and the UAE, with cheers as the flag colors flowed down the world's tallest building.
Burj Khalifa lighting up has become annual tradition
Earlier, the Indian Consulate in Dubai hosted a flag-hoisting ceremony where the Consul General spoke about India's growth in governance, tech, and space.
Lighting up Burj Khalifa has become an annual tradition—a proud moment for Indians everywhere and a reminder of how far the country has come since 1947.