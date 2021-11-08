Top diet and lifestyle measures to ward off heartburn

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Nov 08, 2021, 06:53 pm

Fried foods, various processed snacks, spicy foods, and certain medications often lead to heartburn

Heartburn takes place when your lower esophagus muscles are not working in the appropriate manner, which further leads the acids and food in your stomach to flow back to your esophagus. This is also known as acid reflux. Consumption of fried foods, various processed snacks, spicy foods, and certain medications often leads to heartburn. Here are some best practices to prevent acid reflux.

Mealtimes

Don't go to sleep with a full stomach

It is advised to eat your meals 2-3 hours before going to bed. This will provide your body some time to digest food and acid levels will also be more likely to go down and prevent the chances of getting heartburn. Don't eat all the food at once; take small breaks and eat slowly. A walk before sleeping at night could be beneficial, too.

Steps

Shed some pounds, quit smoking, and avoid alcohol

In case you're overweight, you need to start working out as shedding those extra pounds will definitely make you feel better. If you smoke, it's high time you stop that habit as cigarettes may erode your lower esophageal sphincter. Additionally, instead of having an alcoholic drink after a long, hectic day, you may choose to do some breathing exercises, stretching, or meditation to unwind.

Sleeping position

What to do if heartburn is worse when lying down?

In some cases, people experience heartburn when they are lying down and in order to prevent that, lift up your bed's head to make your chest and head stay at a higher position than your feet. Moreover, you can eliminate the usage of piles of pillows and avoid putting pressure on your stomach. Again, try to eat a few hours before sleeping.

Workout

What to do if heartburn gets worse after exercise?

Time your meals right. Wait at least two hours after a meal to exercise. If you work out any sooner, you may get heartburn. Make sure you are taking enough gaps between your meals and your workout. Drink plenty of water before, during, and after your workout to prevent acid reflux after working out. Also, reduce the intake of soda drinks, coffee, and tea.