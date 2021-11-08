Why should you include lemon tea to your daily diet?

Lemon tea naturally enhances stomach, heart, liver, and skin health

The succulent and tangy lemon, scientifically called Citrus limon and known as nimbu in Hindi, has numerous health benefits. Apart from being used to add a piquant flavor to dishes, lemon is also used to make a refreshing tea that enhances stomach, heart, liver, and skin health. The vitamin C and citric acid in lemon tea also help you treat swollen gums. Here's more.

Functions

Lemon tea regulates your metabolism and boosts gut health

Lemon tea is known to improve your digestive functions. It has very few carbohydrates present in the form of simple sugars and dietary fibers. The fibers slow down the processing of these sugars, which improves your gut health and regulates your metabolism. Additionally, you can take a cup of lemon tea after your meals, especially heavy ones, for quick enhancement of your digestive process.

Benefits

The tea helps reduce stress, anxiety, and combats acidity

Being a powerhouse of health benefits, lemon tea has potassium, magnesium, and antioxidants that boost your brain health. It can also reduce your stress and anxiety. Furthermore, did anyone tell you diluted lemon tea may also help combat acidity? Yes, it can! It has the power to control the symptoms of acidity. You can add lemon to any tea that does not have milk.

Blood sugar

It is also advantageous in regulating blood sugar levels

The power to enhance insulin synthesis and balance hormonal activities are among the umpteen benefits of a cup of lemon tea. To note, the tea is super advantageous in regulating blood glucose and improving appetite. It also helps in managing the sudden surge in blood sugar levels, especially in those who have diabetes. It may also help you prevent certain allergies.

Other benefits

It may detoxify your body and enrich skin health

You can have fresh lemon tea in the morning on an empty stomach as it may help you discard toxins and wastes accumulated in the liver. Thus lemon tea helps you detoxify your body, too. The astringent properties of lemon tea may also help improve your skin health by removing dead skin cells and preventing you from getting acne and eczema.