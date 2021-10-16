Some desk-friendly yoga exercises to do at your office

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Oct 16, 2021, 05:55 pm

Do these desk-friendly yoga exercises at work

The very heart of yoga exercises is the steady effort you put in toward your health. Given our increasingly hectic work routines, we all want a quick approach to stay fit. The best part about yoga is that it improves your energy levels and helps you overcome those sore shoulders and lower back pain you experience due to long working hours.

#1

Perform some Shoulder Rolls amid work

While you are working at the office, just take out a few minutes and sit straight, draw your shoulders toward your ears, make a circle and keep rolling your shoulders in the clockwise direction a few times. Now, repeat the same in the anticlockwise direction. This will loosen up your shoulder muscles and help you maintain a proper posture.

#2

Seated Figure Four Pose to relieve tension

To stretch the muscles that surround your hip joints, start by keeping your left ankle on your right thigh, hold the left leg's knee with your left hand, and your right leg's ankle with your right hand. Now, fold forward from your hip joints as per your comfort and keep your posture straight throughout this Seated Figure Four Pose to reduce lower back pain.

#3

Seated Twist to encourage spinal mobility

Seated Twist is a restorative form of yoga poses that encourages spinal mobility and also aids good digestion. This is one of the easiest poses and helps you tone your belly. You just have to lift your arms over your head while seated and twist to your right and repeat on the other side. This will make you feel comfortable while you are working.

Other exercises

Other desk-friendly yoga exercises you shouldn't skip

There are various kinds of yoga exercises that can be easily performed while you are at work such as Siddhasana, Seated Crescent Moon Pose, and Seated Backbend Pose. Along with several health benefits, these poses will also help you de-stress at the workplace and focus on your work. What are you waiting for? Go, get started!