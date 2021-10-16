#TravelBytes: Planning a solo trip? Follow these tips

Published on Oct 16, 2021

The beauty of a place hits different when you cherish it all alone. A solo trip is itself a learning experience where you have to first do some research, convince your family, then do the packing, and manage your budget, too. That might sound like too much work but don't worry, here are some tips that can make your solo trip a huge success.

Research

Decide on a destination and do some research

The first step is to choose a destination that matches the type of place you want to go to or a place you have always been attracted to. You can also choose to visit a familiar place if you are panicking to travel too far. Maintain a travel journal and collect research data about the places you want to travel to.

Budget planning

Set out your budget

Here comes the most tricky part of the planning—budget! As much as we want to stay at nice hotels, we also want to cut short our expenses. So, the idea is to find a neat, safe place. You can map out your expenses and allocate an amount for each item, including means of transport. Furthermore, book your tickets in advance to save some bucks.

Packing

Time to do some smart packing

List out essential items before you start packing. Always leave some space in your bags because nobody returns from a trip without some shopping. The lighter your luggage is, the easier your traveling will become. A first-aid box, power bank, and plastic bags are some essential items you shouldn't miss. Carry your travel journal to jot down all the necessary details of your trip.

Guide

Do your own thing

A few other things you need to keep in mind are that you need to be wise while choosing the places you want to visit. Also, it is always better to arrive during the daytime. Moreover, you do not have to rely on someone to plan your trip and avoid comparing your trip to someone else's. Just do your own thing!