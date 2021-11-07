Preventative botox: Everything you should know about this new trend

You must have heard a lot about botox and its concept where a facial injection is used to calm the muscles and ward off wrinkles. But did anyone tell you about preventative botox? Preventative botox is basically a treatment used by many young people these days where trained physicians administer the botox injections much before the fine lines start appearing. Here's more on it.

Procedure

How is this process done?

As per health experts, getting a botox injection is an easy and straightforward process and has negligible chances of any sort of complications if the treatment is done by an experienced doctor. Preventative botox has several benefits but one needs to keep in mind that this treatment doesn't prevent aging. However, it may prevent your face from developing those fatigue lines.

Risks

What are the side effects of preventative botox?

Some usual side effects of preventive botox are: -Headache, dry eyes, sinus inflammation, and flu-like symptoms - Swelling at the injection's site In unusual cases, the treatment's side effects can lead to a medical emergency. In such circumstances, call your doctor immediately. Some of the serious side effects are: - Breathing difficulty, blurred vision, loss of bladder control, or one might develop hives.

Preparation

How to prepare yourself for the treatment?

There's nothing specific you need to do to prepare yourself for this treatment. If you are afraid of injections or develop extreme pain after injection, you may need aspirin to lower the pain or tenderness. However, it's crucial to note that taking medication a week prior to your treatment may not be good as it can make your blood thinner. Follow your doctor's advice.

Skincare tips

Skincare steps you shouldn't miss, especially in your 20s

