#HealthBytes: Beauty benefits of Kaolin clay for skin and hair

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jul 11, 2021, 11:14 am

Why Kaolin clay is a recommended addition to your beauty routine

Kaolin clay is one of the gentlest skincare clays and can be used on both the skin and hair. It can be of various colors and but it is believed that the whiter the color of Kaolin clay, the better its quality would be. Here are a few reasons why this wonder clay is a recommended addition to your beauty routine.

Absorbs oil

Absorbs sebum and reduces oiliness

Our skin requires its essential oils to keep it moisturized and nourished. However, excess production of oil and sebum can lead to clogged pores and acne breakouts. Kaolin clay is effective in such cases as it absorbs excess sebum from the skin and reduces oiliness. However, it does not strip the skin of all the oil or make it dry.

Soothes skin

Helps in soothing rashes and skin irritation

Kaolin clay has healing properties, and this makes it an effective remedy to treat mild skin irritations and rashes. May it be an insect bite or skin redness due to irritation, applying Kaolin clay will help soothe the skin and reduce the symptoms. However, this should not be used as a sole remedy for severe cases and should be used for immediate relief alone.

Skin tone

It helps achieve an even skin tone

Kaolin clay has excellent cleansing and exfoliating properties. This helps in removing dead skin cells, dirt, pollutants, and bacteria that are accumulated in the pores. Healthy skin cells are thus stimulated, leading to visibly a brighter and even skin tone. However, the skin toning effects of Kaolin clay aren't immediate and will be visible after regular usage over a long period of time.

Scalp

Acts as a natural shampoo and cleans the scalp

Just like skin, Kaolin clay can be used to remove dirt and excess oils from the scalp, without stripping the hair of its natural oils. The clay also helps with increased blood circulation to the scalp, giving way to stronger hair follicles. Apply it on your scalp and lengths of hair, working it into the tips. Let it sit for five minutes. Rinse well.