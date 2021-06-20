Love pumpkin? Here's how you can use it on skin

Benefits of pumpkin can be reaped in skincare as well

Did you know that pumpkins are scientifically fruits? These nutrition-dense goodnesses are often part of curries and soups and have several health benefits owing to the rich content of vitamins and several antioxidants. But it should be noted that the benefits of pumpkin do not stop there as it provides various benefits in terms of skincare as well. Read on to know more.

Oily skin

Pumpkin-apple cider vinegar face pack works well for oily skin

To reduce the oiliness of your skin, make a face pack from one tablespoon of pumpkin puree and one teaspoon of apple cider vinegar. Apply this pack onto a cleansed face and leave it on for half an hour. Rinse your face with cold water and apply a moisturizer. Applying this mixture twice a week helps in absorbing excess oil from the face.

Dry skin

Pumpkin-milk face pack addresses dry skin issues

Mix two teaspoons of cooked pumpkin puree with one teaspoon of honey, half a teaspoon of milk, and a quarter teaspoon of heavy whipping cream. Apply this to your face and leave it to dry. Rinse with cold water. This is an excellent beauty pack that works both as an exfoliator and moisturizer and can be applied twice a week for visibly hydrated skin.

Dark spots

Pumpkin and lemon juice mix reduces dark spots

Pumpkin is packed with fruit enzymes that increase cell turnover and brighten dull skin. To treat dark spots, make a face pack by mixing with one tablespoon pumpkin puree, one teaspoon honey, juice of one lemon, and one teaspoon of vitamin E oil. Apply this pack onto a clean face and leave it to dry. Rinse with cold water and repeat twice a week.

Anti-aging

Pumpkin and glycolic acid pack is an anti-aging mask

In a blender, thoroughly blend two tablespoons of pumpkin, one teaspoon of glycolic acid, and a quarter teaspoon of nutmeg powder. Apply the mixture to the face and wash off when dry. This nourishing mask is best for those who have begun to show early signs of aging as glycolic acid works to reverse these signs while the pumpkin leaves the skin hydrated and glowing.