Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Nov 25, 2021, 04:23 pm

Stress is an integral part of life. Some people may make it a habit, while others are comparatively carefree. If stress is not dealt with at the right time, it can turn into a major health concern. If you are wondering what secret ingredient a person who is always happy-go-lucky has, you may want to make certain amendments to your living. Here's more.

Yoga and meditation can help in lowering stress

Performing some light physical exercise may prove fruitful for you. Stretching and deep breathing regularly help in uplifting the mood. It calms you down and creates a sense of relaxation for the mind. Meditation is another technique that can be beneficial. All you need is a quiet corner in your house. You can either sit or lie down to concentrate and observe your thoughts.

A good diet can keep all the problems at bay

As they say, good food habits make a person physically and mentally fit. As simple as that, one should have a balanced diet on a plate to keep tension away. It will also help you to enhance your mood and strengthen your immune system. One can consume fish, chicken, green veggies, and nuts to make sure they are getting essential nutrition for the body.

Forming a sleep schedule helps the mind to rejuvenate

Apart from eating and exercising, your sleep quality also matters. Six to eight hours of sound sleep is a must for everyone to lead a healthy lifestyle. The place you sleep is also important. Clean surroundings, dimmed lights, washed linen, and comfortable pillows and mattresses play crucial roles in bedroom hygiene. Less sleep may make you irritable and exhausted, which isn't good for you.

A good massage is another self-love technique to consider

Pampering yourself can do wonders for your well-being. The next time you get a day off, enroll yourself for a spa treatment. A good massage, hair wash, and body grooming techniques release a feel-good hormone, called dopamine. Believe us, the body feels completely relaxed after the rejuvenation process. However, if you suffer from high blood pressure, consult a doctor before going for a massage.

Consider being a member of laughter club or hugging club

You might have noticed people forming a circle and laughing their hearts out in a park. Well, it is called laughter therapy. While you laugh, you inhale more amount of oxygen. It helps to boost your immune system and refreshes your mood. Even a hug can help you in relaxation. If you embrace a loved one, the body releases oxytocin, which regulates blood pressure.