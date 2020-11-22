Over the last few decades, interest in meditation has increased, which has led to more conversations and studies on this topic. While there are different types of meditation, all of them provide a similar set of benefits for mental and physical health. Here are some of the ways through which regular meditation can help your mind as well as body.

Stress Meditation is a popular way to reduce stress levels

All forms of meditation can lower the levels of the stress-inducing hormone cortisol, which may help you to feel more relaxed. Additionally, repeating a mantra (can be a single word or phrase) during meditation can have a calming effect, because when you concentrate on your mantra, your focus will shift away from distracting thoughts. You can repeat your mantra silently inside your head.

Mental health Meditation is quite effective while dealing with mental health issues

Some forms of meditation can help you to improve your self-image and fight mental illnesses like depression. For example, one study showed that people receiving meditation therapies experienced reduced symptoms of depression compared with those in a control group. Meditation helps in coping with depression because it may reduce the levels of cytokines, the inflammatory chemicals which are released in response to stress.

Attention Regular meditation can improve your attention span

Regular practice of meditation can increase the strength and endurance of your attention. This is why when someone meditates (even for a short time), their mind becomes focused. Some studies have found out that regular meditation practitioners have heightened attention and concentration span. Even the people who meditate for short durations show more focus than individuals who don't meditate at all.

Physical benefits Meditation also has a bunch of physical benefits