Some dishes you can make at home for your pooch

Written by Samanth Lanka Mail Last updated on Sep 12, 2021, 10:58 pm

You can cook food at home that supplies nutrients to your dog

Outside food is alluring, but no one says no to homemade food as it provides adequate nutrients and a balanced diet for the body. Likewise, dogs also require a balanced diet, and homemade food gives them that. Do note, pet foods you find in markets shouldn't be made a permanent dish for your pooch. You can make these easy food items for your dog.

Number 1

Boil some ground meat, brown rice, vegetables

Dogs require protein and meat with not over 15-20% fat is safe. Boil 6 cups of water with 500gm of ground meat, 2 cups of uncooked brown rice, and 1tsp of dried rosemary on a medium flame for 20 minutes. To this, add 1 cup each of broccoli, carrots, and cauliflower; cook until soft. Refrigerate to moderately thicken the food. Serve at room temperature.

Number 2

Make a puree of pumpkin, add coconut oil, grains

Take a pumpkin and grate it so that nutrient absorption is the maximum. Add coconut oil, ground protein, grains, and some colorful fresh veggies to the puree. Containing low carbohydrates and rich protein, mineral, and vitamin content, a bowl of this food is easy to prepare, It also boosts immunity. The aroma of it would surely tempt your pet to taste it. Try it!

Number 3

Both of you can share peanut butter and brown bread

Common food items that can be shared by humans and dogs are peanut butter and brown bread. Sliced pieces or puree of cucumber, beetroot, carrot, broccoli, or either half-boiled or raw, could be a good meal. Yogurt, banana, apple, pumpkin, and buttermilk combinations are the best probiotics for your dog. Add-ons like whole egg, green spinach, kidney beans, and fish oil are highly preferable.

Caution

These are the foods you should avoid giving your dogs

For obvious reasons, you cannot feed the dog with the food you cook for yourself. Some dogs might be allergic to a few vegetables, types of meat, or their body might not accept a specific food. Keep an eye out for it and seek veterinary support in case of allergies. Also, avoid giving chocolate, coffee, cinnamon, garlic, etc., to your dogs. They are poison!