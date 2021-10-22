#HealthBytes: Do these exercises to relieve your back pain

Increased sitting hours and incorrect posture are the top causes of back problems

We all know that it is extremely important to keep our back and spine healthy in order to perform our daily activities. These days, a lot of people find it difficult to balance their work and personal life, given the current lifestyle demands so, resulting in several chronic back problems. Sedentary working hours and incorrect posture are top causes of back problems. Here's more.

Aerobic exercises reduce muscle fatigue, regularize blood circulation

Aerobic exercises strengthen your heart and lungs and regularize blood circulation. Such exercises also reduce muscle fatigue and provide relief to your back pain and ease the stiffness. Aerobic exercises have shown numerous benefits to aid in the healthy functioning of the spine and burning calories to help achieve and maintain the optimal weight. You can do these exercises for 20-30 minutes every day.

Shoulder shrugs strengthen upper part of the spine

The simplest yet most effective exercise is shoulder shrugs. These can be performed with or without weights. This exercise is one of the most effective ones to alleviate chronic neck pain and also strengthens the shoulders and upper back spine. It will also assist you in maintaining a proper posture and give you flexibility. Lifting things and bending become easy and smooth after this.

Pelvic tilt strengthens lower section of the spinal column

The pelvic tilt is the best exercise for toning and strengthening the lower abdomen muscles. It also helps you build up your muscles in the lower section of the spinal column and correct the alignment of the lumbar spine in people suffering from chronic lower back pain. You can do three sets of 20 repetitions every day for great results. Try it right now!

Knee-to-chest exercise stretches the hips, thighs, and glutes

The knee-to-chest exercise stretches your lower back, hips, and glutes. This one also relieves pressure on spinal nerves and increases your joint elasticity to bring down the stiffness. Knee-to-chest stretches are a great exercise for people suffering from osteoarthritis as it lubricates the joints and regulates blood flow in the problem area. Along with these exercises, it is essential to have a healthy diet.