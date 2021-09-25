Want to clean your fridge thoroughly? Here are some tips

Written by Samanth Lanka Mail Last updated on Sep 25, 2021, 11:03 am

You should clean your fridge every 10 days

Refrigerator, the most used appliance in our houses, needs thorough cleaning every 10 days. While its user manual will tell you how to go about it, we often forget to refer to the booklet when we actually plan to clean the fridge. A tablespoon of bleach in 3-4 liters of water is a good start, and we help you with other effective tips.

Tips #1

Very important: Unplug the refrigerator before cleaning

Needless to say, you should unplug the refrigerator before cleaning. Do not use commercial cleaning liquid as its odor might catch up on food items later. The refrigerator contains gas in its machine, hence do not shake it roughly. Remember, after cleaning, wait for some time before turning on the fridge. Handle the shelves, wire racks, and other parts with care while cleaning/soaking them.

Tips #2

Remember to check on your stored food items

The fermented food in the fridge harms the other unspoiled items. So, remember to check on your stored food items all the time. Also, use soapy water or baking soda and hand scrub to clean the surfaces. If the parts are removable, soak them in warm water. Clean the interiors using a dry smooth cloth and let the air circulate inside for some time.

Tips #3

The bottom of the refrigerator is often neglected while cleaning

Do you remember when was the last time you cleaned the bottom of your fridge? We usually ignore that part but that is where we go wrong. Experts say heavy dust gets accumulated on the surface and this affects the fridge's performance. So, clean it at least once in six months and use a vacuum cleaner to do so. It reduces power consumption, too.

Tips #4

Cleaning liquid and a soft cloth work for handle, sides

The handle of a fridge is a common touchpoint for us. Thoroughly clean it using liquid cleansers. For this, your regular cleaning liquid and a soft cloth work. Clean the sides of the body as well. Take time to remove dust using a vacuum cleaner toward the machine side behind the fridge. You should of course remove all the things inside before cleaning interiors.