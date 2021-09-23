Some effective tips to ensure that your eyes are healthy

Sep 23, 2021

Try these tips to reduce eyestrain

In today's world, no one is without an electronic device. Adults to children, every single person is glued to gadgets and the digital space. But such overconsumption of content from these devices is also damaging one key part of our body: the eyes. While we cannot ignore our smartphones and the like how much ever we try, we can still prevent that eyestrain.

Tips #1

Maintain distance between your eyes and the digital screen

Keep your device a few inches away from your eyes. Experts strongly recommend at least one arm's distance should be maintained between your eyes and the screen. Ensure the screen is straight or just below your eyes. Also, never stare at the screens for a long time. Look away from the screen from time to time. Further, ensure the room's lighting is bright enough.

Tips #2

Important: Blinking your eyes and adjusting brightness of the device

On average, you should blink your eyes every 15-20 times per minute, so that tears spread evenly under the eyelids. But continuously focusing on screens might mean you are not blinking your eyes at regular intervals. This also strains your eyes and makes them dry due to delayed tear production. Moreover, adjust the brightness of the device based on the activity you are doing.

Tips #3

20-20-20 formula works best to prevent putting pressure on eyes

Experts suggest the 20-20-20 formula is best for avoiding putting pressure on your eyes. This rule entails you to look away from your gadget for 20 minutes and look at a point 20 feet away from your eyes. Relax your eyes at least for 20 seconds after every 20 minutes. Ensure your surroundings have good air quality and avoid a dry and polluted environment.

Conclusion

Try these easy tips to avoid straining your eyes

Some more tips to avoid straining your eyes: -If you wear spectacles, go for a regular check-up to know if your power has changed. -Do not sit on a single activity for a long time. -If your work needs you to stare continuously at digital devices, get protective glasses. -Ensure that the room's light is behind you when you are working on your system.