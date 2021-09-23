Having travel hangover or post-vacation blues? These tips may help

Do you sometimes wake up feeling everything looks fine but the day is missing something? This might happen in the following days after you return from a vacation. Experts say it is a real thing. Called the travel hangover or post-vacation blues, it is when you find difficulty in adjusting to your normal, routine life. We suggest you some tips to get over it.

Tips #1

Take a day off after returning, unpack luggage soon after

Most of us return to work immediately after a vacation. But it is better to avoid this and take a day off after the trip and then resume office. Include this rest day while planning the trip itself. Also, keep gadgets aside and do not look into your vacation photos/videos right after returning. Further, it is better not to delay in unpacking luggage.

Tips #2

Shop for home essentials and cook some food for yourself

To avoid overthinking about your vacation, go grocery shopping and buy some fresh food items for your kitchen. Spend time to purchase budget-friendly things. The best moment of a vacation is probably when we eat local dishes of the places we visit. But after returning, whip up something in your kitchen and make sure the meals are light, nutritious, and yet give you energy.

Tips #3

Arrange travel photos on a wall, share your stories

Needless to say, photographs clicked during your trip are all you have as its memories. To cherish the times, arrange them on walls or in your digital library. Categorize them according to your wish. You can also follow a chronological order. Meet up with your friends and narrate stories about your vacation. Write a blog if you are willing and let others read it.

Tips #4

Plan for the next trip, do thorough research for it

After returning from your vacation, plan another with your travel partner or whoever you want to take on your next trip. This sounds crazy, but it works in curing your hangover. Plan the budget as well to minimize expenses and do thorough research about your next holiday spot. Also, do not force yourself to get back to normal life within a short span.