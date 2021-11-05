Here's all you need to know about nail hygiene

Cleaning the undersides of your nails is extremely important

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to be extra careful about social interaction, it has also underlined the importance of basic hygiene and healthcare. But one thing many of us miss out on is nail hygiene, which is extremely crucial for maintaining good health. So, here's all you need to know about it and how to go about it as well.

Does skipping nail hygiene make you prone to infections?

If nail cleanliness is not maintained, several problems like viral and bacterial infections can occur, which may lead to serious health problems. For ensuring a complete hand wash as well as proper hygiene, do clean the undersides of your nails. Sharing your clippers with other people is not a good idea, especially in these pandemic times, as they may contain countless germs and viruses.

Measures

Here are the things that you need to avoid

First and foremost, stop chewing or biting your nails as it is an extremely unhealthy practice. Do remember that biting nails create a direct path for the germs to enter your body. Don't avoid nail checkups. Rather, be regular about that. Don't pull off your hangnails and be gentle with them. Also, the products you use on your nails must be free of acetone.

Mistakes

Here are some common nail cutting mistakes

Do not cut dry nails. Soak them in lukewarm water and soften them before clipping. Filing your nails into pointy or square shapes can weaken them. Don't let your nails dehydrate. You must use a hand moisturizer after cutting your nails and give them a gentle massage, too. Most importantly, don't cut your nails too short as they can expose your nail bed.

Care

Some dos and don'ts to take care of your nails

The cleanliness of your nails starts with simple efforts and one of them is cutting your nails regularly. Ensure your nails are free of snags and in good shape. Refrain yourself from digging out ingrown toenails. If you are going to the pool, wear flip-flops. Make sure your shoes fit you properly and aren't too tight. Lastly, don't forget to trim your toenails, too.