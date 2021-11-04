How to ensure you are buying the right skincare product?

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Nov 04, 2021, 05:31 pm

Skincare products are not versatile that can be used for all skin types

Trying a new skincare product is as exciting as getting started with a new exercise routine or a diet plan. Well, skincare products are not versatile that can be used for all skin types. Every person has a different skin type and it is crucial to choose products that are suitable for that. Here are some practices to help you pick the right one.

First step

First things first: Know your skin type

Generally, normal skin does not have serious problems, whereas, oily skin is susceptible to acne and pimple breakouts. Similarly, dry skin is vulnerable to flakiness and fine lines. Further, combination skin might have an oily T-zone but have some dryness on the cheeks. Lastly, sensitive skin is the one that is prone to skin reactions easily, especially with the usage of inappropriate products.

Ingredients

Read the ingredient list of the product carefully

After finding out your skin type, read the ingredients of the product that you are considering buying to avoid any kind of skin reactions later. People with sensitive skin may choose vitamin C products. Oily skin issues can be treated with the presence of salicylic acid to prevent acne. Meanwhile, dry skin type needs products that have antioxidant properties.

Patch test

It's time to perform a patch test

After selecting the product, you are not yet done. The most important thing to do is patch test, especially for those who have sensitive skin. In this test, you have to apply the product to a visible area that is not too prominent and leave it on for 24 hours. If there's no reaction, the product is safe to use on your skin.

Instructions

Read the application instructions, apply in the right order

Finally, make sure that the new skincare additions are applied in the right order. The best way is to carefully follow the instructions and follow the thumb rule, which means to apply the products from thinnest to thickest consistency for efficient absorption. The basic and methodical order of application is: 1. Cleanser 2. Toner 3. Serum 4. Spot treatment 5. Moisturizer 6. Sunscreen.