Heard of gold Vada Pav? Dubai restaurant is serving one

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 02, 2021, 03:01 pm

A gold Vada Pav is now a real thing.

What's better than Vada Pav? A gold Vada Pav. O'Pao, an Indian-style restaurant in Dubai, has given a "precious" twist to one of India's favorite street foods. They announced the dish - called 22 Karat O'Gold Vada Pao - on their Instagram account on Wednesday and Vada Pav lovers pretty much lost it! Can you guess its price?

Ingredients

Cheese, truffle butter, mayonnaise, and...22-carat gold!

Unlike the humble potato patty found in every corner of Mumbai, this vada is filled with cheese and French truffle butter. The bread or the pav is topped with homemade mint mayonnaise dip. Finally, the vada is coated with premium quality French-imported 22-carat golden leaves. It is served in a fancy wooden carved box, lit with nitrogen base.

Details

It costs just under Rs. 2,000

The unique dish comes with a serving of sweet potato fries alongside a tall glass of mint lemonade. Announcing the luxurious dish, the restaurant wrote on Instagram, "We Are Happy To Announce The Launch Of The World's First 22 Karat O'Gold Vada Pao." It is priced at AED (United Arab Emirates dirham) 99, which roughly translates to Rs. 1,970.

Instagram Post

Check out how it's made

Instagram post A post shared by opaodxb on September 2, 2021 at 2:16 pm IST

Reactions

Some love the idea, others complain 'no free mirchi'

The video is a hit on social media, but users had differing opinions about the new Vada Pav dish. "Vada Pav now enjoys the gold standard," tweeted a user while some others complained there is no "free mirchi" even at such a high price. "This is what's wrong with the world: too many rebels without a cause," another user commented.

Similar dishes

Dubai and its obsession with gold-plated dishes

In case you didn't know, Dubai has a thing for edible gold. The city also boasts of "Black Diamond," one of the most expensive ice creams around the world, which is sprinkled with 23-carat gold. It comes at a whopping price of Rs. 60,000. Earlier, a gold-coated biryani had gone viral, which reportedly costs around Rs. 20,000 for one plate.