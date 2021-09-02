#HealthBytes: Benefits of cinnamon and cinnamon water in managing diabetes

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Sep 02, 2021, 02:14 pm

Cinnamon and cinnamon water are believed to help lower sugar levels and manage diabetes

High blood sugar is often the cause of health complications like heart disease and nerve damage. However, along with treatment and medications, most people resort to natural foods that can help cure the ailment. Cinnamon is one commonly used spice that is believed to help lower sugar levels and manage diabetes. Read on to know more about how cinnamon and cinnamon water can help.

Function

Cinnamon helps in removing excess sugar from the body

Cinnamon has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that lower the rate at which glucose enters the body. Further, it aids in better digestion, which in turn may help flush out excess sugar from the body. Studies suggest cinnamon bark improves blood glucose and cholesterol levels in people with type 2 diabetes. Cinnamon is also believed to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases, associated with diabetes.

Blood sugar

It helps in lowering blood sugar after meals

The quantity of food we consume and the carb intake have a significant impact on blood sugar levels. Rapid fluctuations in blood sugar can increase oxidative stress and inflammation, increasing the risk of chronic diseases. Cinnamon is known to minimize blood sugar spikes after meals. The reason being cinnamon can block digestive enzymes that break down carbs in the small intestine.

Cinnamon water

Cinnamon water is a great way to intake the spice

Cinnamon is a staple in most sweets and savories. However, for a diabetic diet, you may want to follow expert advice. Health professionals suggest drinking cinnamon water is an excellent way to regulate diabetes. For this, all you have to do is add a pinch of cinnamon powder to the water. Leave it overnight and then boil and drink it the next morning.

Quantity

How much is too much?

Cinnamon is an excellent remedy to lower your blood sugar levels. But how much is too much? According to a study, one gram of cinnamon per day can increase insulin sensitivity in the body and manage type 2 diabetes. Having more than the recommended dosage may lead to side effects and hence it is important to consult a doctor before beginning this routine.