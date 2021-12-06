Lifestyle 5 soups that will warm your soul this winter

Published on Dec 06, 2021

Soups to soothe your soul in winters

When we think about winter food, the first thing that comes to our mind is a bowl of soup. It is warm, nutritious, and the best thing you can have in this cold. While it is convenient to just place an order, some of the soups can easily be prepared at home. Here are some vegetable soups to warm your soul this winter.

#1 Creamy Palak Soup

Green leafy vegetables are sort of a given in Indian kitchens during winters. But are you bored of consuming the regular saag and palak paneer? Then try this palak recipe that will soothe your soul in the cold weather. Palak soup is thick, creamy, and the perfect winter meal that will keep you warm. Click on this link to see the creamy recipe.

#2 Urad Chana Dal Soup

Feeling too lazy to cook a proper meal? A twist to your regular dal is all you need. You can satiate your hunger with the delicious Urad Chana Dal soup. This soup is as easy to make as any other dal and super healthy. You only need a few ingredients, including onion, tomato, and green chili. Here's how to prepare Urad Chana Dal soup.

#3 Beetroot Soup

Beetroot or chukander is a great source of fiber. It is a common winter vegetable and has several health-benefiting properties, including improved blood flow and lower blood pressure. It is extremely simple to prepare beetroot soup. All you need are beets in some vegetable stock along with ginger, black pepper, and chillies for a kick of heat. Here's how to prepare this tasty soup.

#4 Creamy Mushroom Soup

Another delicious and great food for winter is mushrooms. You might have enjoyed it as a topping on your pizza, but its soup is simply delicious. Mushrooms are a great source of vitamin D and potassium and have several health benefits. To cook a lip-smacking soup from mushrooms, you only need a few items. Here is how you can prepare this tasty soup.

#5 Yummy Mulligatawny Soup

Mulligatawny Soup is a cocktail of lentils, meat, vegetables, apples, tamarind, and loads of black pepper. It derives its name from molo tunny, which means "pepper water" in Tamil. The soup came into existence during British rule in India. The British soldiers wanted a soup as a starter, and so the Indian cooks prepared one for them. Here's the rich and yummy soup recipe.