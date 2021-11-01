Here are 5 efficient tips to ace your exams

Do not let your anxiety affect your exam preparations

It is OK to feel anxious and stressed when your exams are around the corner. What's important is to not let your anxiety affect your preparations. It is also crucial to understand that everyone has a different way to prepare and all you need to do is trust your limitless potential and stay focused. Here are some tips to help you ace your exams.

Management

Give yourself enough time to study, make a plan

A lot of us depend on end-time preparations while there are some who plan their routine well in advance and stick to that. No matter how far or near your exam is, the best way is to give yourself ample time to study. Make a study table according to your exam date sheet, divide your topics and stick to the deadlines you set.

Preparation

Explain your answers to others and highlight important paragraphs

While you are rushing to mug up topics, just think if you will be able to remember them on the day of your test. To make your preparation more efficient, you can also make your family or siblings understand the topics using flow charts and diagrams as it will also boost your confidence. Additionally, highlight the important paragraphs to make your revisions easier.

Breaktime

It is important to take regular breaks

Even if your exam is pretty near, you need to take breaks. Your brain needs time to retain everything you have studied and taking short breaks will only make you more productive. Do not use your lunchtime or dinnertime to revise what you learned. You can utilize your small breaks to jog, listen to music, or do anything that makes you feel fresh.

Other tips

Drink water and organize your study table

Another tip is to stay organized while you are studying. Keep only the required textbooks and essentials on your study table and give 5-10 minutes every day to declutter the space for efficiency. Lastly, do not get dehydrated. Drink plenty of water and also stay away from your phone as time flies really quickly when you are scrolling. All the best for your exams!