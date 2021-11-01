How to declutter your workspace? Here's an easy guide

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Nov 01, 2021, 03:46 pm

A neat and clean desk not only helps you stay motivated but also gives mental peace

Do you feel exhausted and unsatisfied as soon as you begin your office work? Not having the motivation to start work probably has its roots in the appearance of your workspace. In other words, it's time to declutter it. A neat desk not only helps you stay focused, but it also gives you mental and physical satisfaction. Here's our guide for the same.

Time

Tidying up your desk doesn't require over 10-15 minutes

You just need to give 10-15 minutes daily to clear up your workspace. In return, it will be a peaceful working experience and your productivity will improve, too. Once you start doing it on a daily basis, it will become a habit. The first step is to identify the essentials that need to be in front of you and place everything else inside.

Papers

Go through your paper files and scan the important ones

If you have countless papers piled up on your desk, scan them. Just quickly go through which papers are needed more and remove the rest. Keep the important papers inside folders and also label and segregate those files. While saving these documents on your computer, do not forget to make proper folders, so that you can easily find them when required.

Essentials

Now, let's quickly deal with physical clutter

If you are working from home, good management skills and space planning will help you a lot. You do not have to keep your online shopping boxes, tea mugs, and extra stationery items on your desk. A mug, pen, notebook, water bottle, indoor plants probably, and computer are the primary items you need, right? Arrange them neatly on your desk before your start work.

Computer junk

Did you clear the clutter on your computer?

Wait, we are not done yet! You still need to organize your computer before beginning. Make separate folders for separate projects and don't fill up your desktop with unnecessary files. Moreover, close the browser tabs that are of no use. Don't forget to check your emails and unsubscribe to what is not required and help yourself to clear your "mental clutter," as well!