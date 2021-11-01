Want to ace work from home routine? Follow these tips

The best way to perfect your remote-work routine is by planning a pleasant morning

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic forced lockdown globally, the work from home culture has become the new normal. But it has taken a toll on our personal-professional life balance. While the debate of work from home v/s work from the office is on, many companies are still preferring the home set-up. In this light, we suggest ways to ace the remote work routine.

Morning

Don't wake up right before beginning your work

Most of us feel the work-from-home routine is an easy way out to skip morning routines and wake up just before work begins. But it's not right. The WFH routine contributes toward a healthy environment, productive work, and a good lifestyle with proper planning. You don't have to wake up at 4:00am if work begins at 9:00am but try waking up by 7:00am.

Social media

Avoid going online before you begin to work

You need to set a balance between your personal life and work. One tip to help you set a boundary between the two is to not go through your office emails or scroll through your social media right after you wake up as you will get a chance to do that while working anyway. Also, once you log off, forget about your work.

Routine

Do your workout, take shower and breakfast before job begins

This goes without saying but we're still going to say it anyway: a regular workout is crucial to keep yourself fit so plug in your earphones and start your fitness regime right away. Take a quick break after your workout and take a warm shower. Now that you're done with half of your morning routine, you can have a healthy breakfast to regain energy.

Other things

Set your schedule and make your breaks official

Go with the plan and not with the flow. Once you set your schedule, you will become more productive throughout the day. Most importantly, don't forget to add timely breaks to your routine. Also, wear comfortable yet professional clothes to create a proper work environment. You can also prepare your schedule for the next day and keep raw materials ready for meals in advance.