4 ways to indulge in family time amid busy schedule

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Oct 31, 2021, 04:55 pm

It is crucial to have quality time with your family

Nowadays, most people are so busy juggling work and other duties that they miss out on quality time with family. But missing out on those moments when your kids are growing up will make you feel terrible once they are adults. It's crucial to have quality time with your family as it makes everyone happier. Here are some ways to make time for them.

Mealtime

Make your weekend meals special with your family

Dinner time is the perfect chance to discuss your day with your family. You can also make the weekends more productive and special by taking your family for dinner to a nice eatery where everyone can have food of their choice. If you do not prefer outside, you can invest your time in cooking a special dish with and for your family.

Morning rituals

Spend your mornings with your family, work out together

Imagine how beautiful it is to cheerfully wake up with your family and have them included in your morning rituals. You can make a quick breakfast or even start to work out with your partner. This will also contribute toward moving in the direction of a healthy lifestyle along with your family. Moreover, there are numerous benefits of having a good morning routine, right?

Conversations

Involve yourself in your kid's life, participate in activities

Talk to your kids about how good or bad their day was. Ask them about the school projects they have been working on. This way they will be assured you are with them, always. Try indulging in activities together and if that's not possible, ask them curiously about why they chose that particular activity. You can also share your experiences and show them pictures.

Yes Day

Plan a 'Yes Day' once a month with your family

Every family has its own traditions. But breaking the obvious, if you want an exciting thing to do with your family, plan a "Yes Day" once a month, where you just have to say "yes" to any place your family wants to visit or any safe adventure they want to try. Make sure the whole family is disconnected from their phones during that time.