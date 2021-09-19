Spice up your favorite Maggi with these four awesome recipes

Maggi is our ultimate hunger savior! Whether it's a long day at the office or your kids want tasty food and you aren't that keen to go for something elaborate, this Nestle product helps us—every single time! Naturally, there have been loads of innovative recipes with time, like the "sweet Maggi," which left netizens puking. But the following Maggi recipes are delicious, trust us!

Number 1

Why not try Maggi 'pakora' on a rainy day?

Add 150gm of Maggi noodles to boiling water. Meanwhile, mix chopped capsicum, grated cheese cubes, salt, chilli flakes, cornflour, and herbs in a bowl. Transfer dried boiled noodles to this bowl and mix well. Make round balls. Now, make a batter with cornflour, salt, herbs, and chilli flakes. Dunk the balls in the batter and fry them in oil until golden brown and enjoy!

Number 2

In mood for Maggi biryani, anyone?

Take all the usual ingredients required for biryani. Heat a pan and add the required amount of oil. To it, add onions and spices followed by ginger garlic paste. Add tomatoes and cook them soft. Now, add a cup of chopped vegetables and mix it well. Add Maggi to boiling water and drain the water afterward. Arrange the Maggi and cooked vegetables in layers.

Number 3

Vegetable spring rolls, but made with Maggi

Make a spring roll sheet with plain flour and keep it aside. Pour 1 tbsp refined oil into a heating pan. To it, add chopped capsicum, beans, and Maggi noodles. Pour water and boil it. Next, add ginger chilli paste, chaat masala, tomato ketchup, chopped cabbage, and spring onions to it. Fill a spring roll sheet with the cooked mixture. Deep fry the rolls.

Number 4

Last but not the least, vegetable cutlet with Maggi

Mash one cup each of boiled peas and yellow corn. Mix them with besan; add Maggi noodles and required seasoning ingredients. Ensure all ingredients are mixed thoroughly. Add some cheese to it and mix. Then, add a little milk and mash the mixture. Make cutlets and coat in bread crumbs. Shallow-fry them in oil in a pan and serve them with a hot beverage.