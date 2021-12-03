Lifestyle 5 foods that keep you warm during winters

Several foods can help you tackle the winter season

Despite keeping ourselves warm during the winters, we tend to fall sick sometimes. It happens when our body temperature drops while burning more calories to produce internal heat. So, we need to eat healthy, calorie-loaded foods, which provide warmth along with nourishment to ensure our body fights harder to keep itself warm. Here are some foods that can keep you warm.

#1 Honey works wonders when it comes to increasing body temperature

Foods that take longer to digest can make you feel warmer as they raise the body temperature. This process is called thermogenesis. Honey is one such food. It can cure digestive issues, boost immunity and fight cold, cough, and flu. Honey works wonders when it comes to heating your body. It's an excellent source of carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

#2 Ginger boosts blood flow in the body

Ginger has properties that help boost your metabolism and increase blood flow in the body. It can stimulate thermogenesis and is also a diaphoretic. The best way to include ginger in your diet is by putting it in your tea daily. You can also consume raw ginger root by boiling it in water to obtain its benefits or add to some other dishes.

#3 Onions are low in calories, high in antioxidants

Onions boast a range of nutritional benefits. In traditional Chinese medicine, this plant is used as "Chi," an energizing tonic to keep the body warm and beat the cold weather. They are low in calories but high in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. As per a study, the risk of colorectal cancer is lower in those who consume onions (allium vegetables) regularly.

#4 Sweet Potatoes are high in beta-carotene, Vitamin C

Root vegetables such as sweet potatoes need more energy to break down during digestion, ultimately raising your body temperature. They are high in beta-carotene, Vitamin A and Vitamin C. Sweet potatoes can add fiber, other nutrients to warm winter meals. Research has found that sweet potatoes are also good for the eyes. They can strengthen the immune system and help develop resistance to infections.

#5 Fresh and dry fruits are great in winters

Pineapple and papaya are fruits that provide warmth. Amla loaded with Vitamin C is good for immunity, while dry fruits such as apricots, figs, dates, cashews, and almonds can give you warmth. They are naturally rich in dietary fiber, vitamins, and other nutrients. They can also help the body fight against diseases. Bananas are nutritious and help the thyroid and adrenal glands function properly.