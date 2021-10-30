Working professional and a mom? Here's how to balance

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Oct 30, 2021, 06:48 pm

Plan your day well to enjoy some 'me time'

Mothers are superheroes. They handle everything together, household chores, office (if not a homemaker), other family members, and kids. But, they often forget one crucial thing: the "me time." However, if you try to plan your day and divide a few tasks among your family members, you will have a good amount of time for yourself. Let's see how you can get started.

Work division

Divide some work, make a plan for your kids

Firstly, chalk out a plan for your kids. Set rules where the younger kid will arrange the dining table set and the elder one will help serve the food. The kids can also be taught how to clear the table. Reward and gift them chocolate weekly so they also enjoy helping you. You can also teach them to do laundry if they are grown-ups.

To-do list

Make calendar for your kids about their plans after school

Teach kids to get themselves ready in the morning. Mothers are considered the sun of the family and their work starts before their kids even wake up. To help reduce the stress, you can try to teach your children how to get ready for school and pack lunches, too. Make a calendar for their afterschool plans and just ensure they are sticking to it.

Meals

Go for grocery shopping only once a week

And yet again, planning is key! Plan and make food that has all the necessary nutrients and yet is cooked quickly. You can also chop extra veggies for the next meal. Another place where you can save your time is grocery shopping. You can do it once weekly. At times, you can also order in pasta or pizza when your day is super hectic.

Priorities

Do not forget to do things that you love

Working full time, juggling household chores, and raising children require tremendous energy and a lot more rest. Not only that, but you also need to put yourself on the list of your priorities. Spend your weekends with your friends over a cup of coffee and if you love to exercise, hit the gym. Watch a movie with your partner and do what you love.