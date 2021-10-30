Here's how you can become a morning person

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Oct 30, 2021, 06:34 pm

You do not have to rush. Start the routine slowly.

The idea of becoming a morning person has always been intriguing and is also beneficial for people who have to leave for work earlier than usual. While we look forward to following the "early to bed and early to rise" rule, our busy schedule doesn't allow us always. But once you adopt a healthy lifestyle, you'll enjoy a plethora of benefits. Here's our guide.

Quality sleep

Start off with a good night's sleep

Let's start off with a good night's sleep! You might be able to wake up after sleeping for just four hours but that isn't healthy. You need at least seven hours of deep sleep to get started blissfully the next day. Moreover, experts say that magnesium supplements have a great impact on quality sleep and help your body stay calm, too.

Blue light

Resist scrolling through social media and keep your phone away

However, the real difficulty lies in keeping the source of blue light away before you go to sleep. If you sleep right after scrolling through social media apps or work emails, it's time you stop doing that and keep your phone away as any kind of disruption will disturb the quality of your sleep. You must avoid this habit right after waking up also.

Tips

Do not rush, wake up gradually first

Another piece of suggestion is to not rush into anything. Our mind is inclined toward a slow and steady change into the day and that is why we should start waking up early in a gradual manner, too. Another tip is that you can also consider using an alarm clock that simulates morning light or the one that has pleasant and neutral sounds.

Alarm

It's time to stop hitting the snooze button

Whatever the sound of your alarm clock is, it is not meant to be snoozed. You need to stop hitting the snooze button and if avoid doing this, you are over halfway in becoming an early bird. Lastly, instead of scrolling through your phone at bedtime, you can make a to-do list, which will also help you maintain a proper schedule throughout the day.