Want to groom your dog at home? Follow these tips

Written by Samanth Lanka Mail Last updated on Sep 30, 2021, 04:18 pm

For most of us, dogs are a part of our families and like others, they do need care and maintenance. While your pooch may not be cooperative when you plan a grooming session, it is nonetheless necessary for their good health. If you are wondering how to go about this arduous task, we have listed a few tips to help you with it.

Tip #1

Step 1: Prevent matting of dog's hair; brush their fur

The length of the fur is determined by the breed of the dog, but irrespective of the breed, it is necessary to prevent matting of your dog's hair. You can do it by regularly brushing your pooch's hair. For long-haired dogs, do the brushing at least once a week while it can be less frequent for the short-haired ones.

Tip #2

Keep a check on their organs

Dogs have a very sharp sense of smell and hearing. So, make sure to wipe off their ears and nose while cleaning your dog. When it comes to eyes, clean the dust and water accumulated with a soft cloth. Also, remove the wax from their ears with a cotton gauze. If the eyes and ears are not wet, please consult a veterinarian.

Tip #3

Next, carefully trim the hair of your dog

Hair cut for your dog is not an easy task unless you take certain precautions. Make your dog feel comfortable before starting the haircut session. Use curved and straight scissors to cut the hair from the neck and go toward the tail. Handle belly region with utmost care. Lastly, trim the ear flaps, legs, eyebrows, and the sides of the jaws.

Tip #4

A few things you should take care of while grooming

If you have a long-haired dog, keep in mind that they require more time and patience for grooming. Wait until your dog is calm and supportive of the session. While cleaning ears, check if there is any infection. If so, immediately seek help from a veterinarian doctor. Avoid scented shampoos as some dogs' skin might develop rashes. Avoid cutting nails too short.