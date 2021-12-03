Lifestyle Christmas 2021: 5 celebrity-inspired looks to try

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Dec 03, 2021, 06:06 pm

Whose look would you like to replicate this Christmas?

Christmas is almost here. The festive cheer, the brightly lit Christmas tree, the gifts, and the yummy delicacies- everything about it is heartwarming. With that said, it is also time to PARTY!!! And it's time to look stylish and glamorous. So, what are you planning to wear? We have a few celebrity-inspired party outfit ideas and looks you can give a try this year.

#1 Recreate Priyanka Chopra's look from her bachelorette party for Christmas

How about embracing something unconventional? This Christmas, you can try to replicate Priyanka Chopra's look from her bachelorette party. Chopra wore a stunning white dress with beads and sequins designed by Georges Chakra. All you need is a mini white dress, matching sandals, and an oversized coat and you are ready to make heads turn. P.S. Do not forget the red lipstick.

#2 Sonam Kapoor's affordable vintage look is worth trying this Christmas

If you love Sonam Kapoor's style, then take a page from her book. She is a fashionista with an ultra-glam wardrobe. But it's super easy to replicate some of her looks. Try her affordable vintage looks. You need a black dress, a white shrug/jacket with a black border, hand gloves, and black stockings. Over-sized earrings will complete this look.

#3 Keep it sophisticated with this Katrina Kaif-inspired look

Have you seen Katrina Kaif in a red high-low gown? If you are willing to go that extra mile this Christmas, then you can don a red-colored high-low dress. If you get it right, you are sure to look just as glamorous as the Bollywood celebrity. Keep the makeup light and jewelry minimal, as the star of the show here, is the dress.

#4 Meghan Markle's dinner party look is glam and comfy

Meghan Markle's appearances at events often create buzz for her elegant style. If you want glamor and comfort, try Markle's festive crimson ensemble from one such appearance, where she rocked a floral brocade dress by Dolce & Gabbana. All you need is a floral red mini dress and a matching red lipstick to recreate this smoking look for your upcoming Christmas dinner party.

#5 Gal Gadot twinning with Santa Claus

Wonder Woman and Red Notice star Gal Gadot's red blazer and trouser look could look like a bold choice to some. The key to this look is confidence. Pair the red pants and blazer with a white full-sleeved shirt. Complete the look with black pumps and gold jewelry. The perfectly structured pantsuit is a power statement in itself, for those who hate looking frivolous.