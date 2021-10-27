Winter fashion outfits to maximize your style quotient this year

Go back to decades for your winter fashion this year

During every season change, we look up for the latest fashion trends. November is almost here, which means it is time to update our winter outfits and wardrobe. But if you observe carefully, you will see fashion nowadays is all about going decades back to what our grandparents wore. From knitwear to denim on denim, let's see what's in store for us this winter.

Knitwear

Your knitwear and boots will never go out of style

Knitwear garments are an all-time favorite winter outfit. These avant-garde knitwear are most comfortable and appealing, and hence will never go out of style. You can pair up your oversized knitted sweater or dress with high-knee big boots. Boots not only change your entire look, but also keep your feet warm. So if you have them, it's the right time to bring them out!

Coats and jackets

Don the cozy mountain outfit look this fall season

Let us now go back to our earlier days. Coats and puffer jackets are a part of futuristic winter aesthetics. Therefore, don the cozy mountain outfit look this fall season. There are different neutral shades in coats that will look great with darker outfits, so buying them is not a bad idea. It's time to gear up and invest in your winter outfits now.

Denims

Denim on denim will bring back the '90s looks

The denim on denim look has gained attention everywhere. Denim jacket on denim baggy jeans will bring back the '90s looks, vibe and a stunning style. This winter, you may not need your skinny jeans. Baggy jeans are the most comfortable, which give you a fresh and chill look. They are ideal if you are hanging out with your friends or going shopping.

Pleated skirt

Pleated skirt deserves to be beyond the uniform

Finally, it's time to bring back your schoolgirl look and enter the fall season with a pleated skirt. This versatile style is sure to be on everyone's winter fashion agenda. You can pull up your coat and high ankle boots with this skirt during the day to ace your look. Believe it or not, this outfit deserves to be worn otherwise too.