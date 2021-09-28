Some tips to clean your air conditioner all by yourself

Written by Samanth Lanka Mail Last updated on Sep 28, 2021, 04:38 pm

Regularly clean your AC to avoid health issues arising from the dust.

From offices to schools, hotels to households, cars to airplanes, air conditioners or ACs have become an essential appliance. They provide you relief when the weather is hot, cold, or moist, even though you should not use AC during monsoons. And you also might be knowing that like other machines, ACs, too, need proper maintenance. Here's how to do it at home by yourself.

Step #1

First and foremost step is to turn off the AC

Before cleaning your AC, turn the appliance off and unplug it from the electric socket. Then, open its panel and detach the air filters from inside. Take an old toothbrush and remove dust and dirt from the gaps. Be cautious, as your hands might get cut since the filter edges are sharp. Thoroughly clean the filters by holding them under running tap water.

Step #2

Cleaning your AC also includes the drain pipe

The drain pipe is the tube that flushes out water from the AC. And it remains exposed to dirt and prone to algae accumulation. Cleaning it is mandatory. To do this, use equal proportions of bleach and water so that algae can also be removed from the drain pipe. Pour the mixture inside the pipe and check if the solution is moving freely inside.

Step #3

Follow these tips for cleaning the exterior body

Before wiping off the exterior, ensure that the filters are dry and brought back to their position in the AC. Now, close the panel. Use a soft cloth and clean the exterior. You may use your daily home cleaning spray. The AC swing plates are delicate, so handle them gently while cleaning with the cloth. Follow the same for cleaning the condenser unit.

Step #4

It is time for wiping the fan inside the condenser

The AC condenser is always installed outside. With the help of a screwdriver, remove the panel behind the fan. Use a brush to clean the panel and the hollow space inside. Use a cloth dipped in warm water to remove the dirt accumulated on the wings of the fan. Let it dry and fix the panel back. Your cleaned AC is ready to use!