A few tips to pack efficiently for ensuring smooth travel

Traveling is fun but to ensure a good experience, you need to put in a lot of efforts. Packing, for one, is not an easy job, but with a little common sense, you can ace the secret of efficient packing. Here are the ultimate hacks to make the best use of the space available in your luggage. After all, every inch matters!

Cables and jewelry

Put your charger, headphones in a hard case

Goes without saying, in this digitally connected world, you need all your chargers and earphones while you are traveling. But those messy tangles can be annoying. Try keeping them in a hard case. Also try to tie your headphones up. This will save you some space as well. If you have an extra case, you can put your jewelry, too.

Essentials

Your toiletries, makeup items should be kept in transparent bag

Up next are your toiletries. Put those along with your makeup items in a transparent pouch. This will also help you identify quickly in case there is any leakage. Additionally, reserve some space in your luggage for a basic first-aid kit. We know that hygiene is paramount and keeping hand sanitizer and a few extra face masks are a must in pandemic times.

Clothing

Pack two tops for every bottom and roll some clothes

Now the most difficult part of packing: clothes! You need your tops more than your bottoms. So why not pair one bottom with two tops? This will, perhaps, prevent you from overpacking. Clothes that are made up of cotton material can be easily folded to save up space. Try that next time. However, don't roll up your woolens as they may take more space.

Delicate items

Put breakables in socks and utilize empty spaces

How do you ensure safety for all delicate items like perfume bottles or nail polish bottles? The best hack for your breakables is to keep them under your socks as they will provide an extra protection layer to your items. In fact, you can also put some items inside your shoes and cover your shoes in a bag to separate them from your clothes.