Last updated on Feb 01, 2021, 12:35 am

Enticing and mystical are two descriptions that best suit Nagaland. Home to over 16 tribal populations, stepping into Nagaland is like time-traveling to a place, docked away in the past. The state is devoid of most modern amenities and this could be an unparalleled experience for most of us. With its other-worldly charm, soaked in culture, here's why Nagaland should be your next destination.

Khonoma Visit Khonoma - The first green village of India

Over 700 years old, Khonoma is a lush green village that is home to the Angami tribe famous for their martial prowess. The village oozes culture and tradition and is an ideal place to experience tranquillity. Walk around to shop some handicrafts and handlooms. If you get lucky, you can also spot the beautiful Blyth's tragopan, which is now an endangered bird species.

Benreu Go on a guided tour among the springs in Benreu

With ample springs and home to the Zeliang tribe, Benreu is one of the most beautiful villages in India. While here, you will see yourself walking kilometers without a soul but only Mount Pauna in sight. Be warned that Benreu doesn't have many restaurants and the roads are bumpy, but the beauty of this mystical place is sure to make you forget the drive.

Longwa Visit Longwa, the village that sits on India-Myanmar border

Situated on the India-Myanmar international border, Longwa is home to the feared Konyak tribe, who were famous for their headhunting practices. Though not practiced anymore, you will still get to see elaborate skull necklaces at the warrior's homes. It's a borderland, but the good news is that you don't need an additional visa to visit Longwa. Breakfast in India and lunch in Myanmar, anyone?

Dimapur Explore the relics of the Kachari Kingdom at Dimapur