Want to get rid of snoring? Follow these 4 tips

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Oct 31, 2021, 10:12 am

Snoring might become a serious condition, especially if you are overweight

You don't have to feel embarrassed if you snore because you are not alone here! Snoring takes place when air flows via your throat while you are breathing in your sleep. This further leads the relaxed tissues to vibrate in your throat, which makes a snoring noise. Snoring can become a serious condition, especially if you are overweight. Here are remedies to prevent it.

Weight reduction

Lose weight if you are above the desired level

Shed those extra kilos to decrease the number of tissues present in your throat that leads to snoring. Exercise regularly for at least half an hour and cut down on the excess calories you are consuming and replace them with healthier foods. You can also consult a doctor or connect with a nutritionist to help you set up a healthy diet.

Allergy

Treat chronic allergies, if any; stop smoking and drinking alcohol

Even the allergens that might be present on your pillowcases or blankets can lead you to snore. Chronic allergies should be treated as they decrease the flow of air through your nose. Talk to your doctor and take the prescribed anti-allergy medications to avoid such a situation. Stop smoking and stop drinking alcohol to prevent your snoring condition from getting worse.

Sleep position

Sleep on your side to prevent snoring

Changing your sleep position is another effective remedy to prevent the condition. If you lie on your back, your tongue and palate subside to the back of your throat and produce vibrations that result in abrupt sounds while you are sleeping. But if you sleep on your side, you might put a stop to this problem. Consult your doctor if it still doesn't stop.

Sleep schedule

It is crucial to maintain a good sleep hygiene

We all know the importance and advantages of a good sleeping schedule. Many people work all day long and hit the sack when they're extremely tired and this is the time when your muscle becomes more floppy and you start snoring. Therefore, try to maintain a good sleeping schedule, keep the room dark, and make sure you're sleeping at least seven hours at night.