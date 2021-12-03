Lifestyle Planning a winter vacation in India? Visit these 5 places

Planning a winter vacation in India? Visit these 5 places

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 03, 2021, 05:30 pm

Every place in India offers something different in the winters

India has a lot to offer to tourists, especially in winter. While snowfall is an attraction for many, that is not all that is on offer. From north to south, east to west, there are vacation sites waiting to take your breath away even in the cold. So if you're looking for travel options, these places are sure to captivate you.

#1 Rajasthan: Enjoy the daytime weather and winter delicacies

Winters in Rajasthan are alluring and considered an ideal time to visit because of its welcoming daytime weather which lets you explore its magnificent attractions and enjoy numerous activities minus the summer heat. What's more, you can shop your heart out and buy authentic Rajasthani clothes, handicrafts, and jewelry. Do not miss out on savoring Gajar ka Halwa and Dal Baati Churma.

#2 Kerala: Don't miss the year-end Kochi Carnival

The warm and cozy tropical climate of Kerala makes it a perfect place to visit in the winter season. The year-end carnival in Kochi is a huge attraction and you can enjoy bike races, fire displays, and beach football. Or just choose the relaxing environment of a houseboat in the middle of Alleppey backwaters as the weather during this time is cool and dry.

#3 Jammu and Kashmir: Perfect destination for adventure activities

From buying warm Pashmina shawls and carpets to enjoying a boat ride, ice skating, snow camping, and trekking, Jammu and Kashmir has a gazillion activities to do during this season. The Dal Lake is partially frozen at this time of the year, a mesmerizing sight. Skiing and cable car rides are best enjoyed in Gulmarg. A pony ride in Pahalgam is a must.

#4 Karnataka: An amalgamation of hills and history

Are you planning to visit Karnataka this winter? There are plenty of places to visit and things to do here. For a relaxing time go to Coorg which is a famous destination with mountains and pleasing waterfalls all around. If you are interested in sightseeing, Mysore, Nandi Hills, and Chikmagalur are the places where you can enjoy paragliding, long drives, and visit historical remnants.

#5 Mahabaleshwar: A perfect escape from the city's hustle

If you want to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, visit Mahabaleshwar, located in the Western Ghats. You can enjoy ample activities here like horse riding, hiking, and paragliding. Mount Malcom, Pratapgarh Fort, and Holy Cross Church are a few of its famous sightseeing places. The forts, mountain range, and lush greenery wrapped in clouds make for an excellent winter getaway.