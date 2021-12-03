Lifestyle 5 cost-effective ways to keep your house warm this winter

Keeping your house warm in winter accounts for major energy consumption. Room heaters are convenient appliances to get the perfect amount of heat, but they can be too expensive. You can cut the energy bills while keeping your home warm by adopting a few simple measures. Check out the five most cost-effective ways to maintain warmth in your home this winter season.

Curtains Trap natural heat using curtains

Curtains can be useful in trapping heat inside your room. It is the most cost-friendly and healthy way to keep your room warm. Open your curtains in the morning to let sunlight enter your house. It will ensure comfortable heating devoid of any cost or harmful effects. Before the sunlight retreats, close the curtains to trap the heat inside the house during winter.

Seal Seal the gaps in your doors and windows

Plug the gaps underneath the doors and near window rims before winter arrives. You can make a DIY draught excluder (a device that stops warm air from leaving and cold air from entering) with the help of cotton and other fabric. You can even buy rubber seals and draught excluders as they ultimately end up saving you a lot of money.

Radiator Radiator panels are cost-effective and easy to install

Radiator panels are usually cheap and easy to install at home. They reflect the heat from the walls back into the room. The good thing about these panels is that they don't heat your walls but warm up your room instead. If you have a hot water tank, get it insulated as this way the water stays warmer for longer and it reduces costs.

Shifting Move furniture and drapes away from the radiator

Sitting on the sofa in front of a radiator sure feels cozy. But it could be absorbing the heat it generates, hampering its proper spread in the entire room. Move your sofa away from the radiator to allow the heat to travel freely around the room. The same applies to curtains and other things - move them away from your radiator for optimal heat.

Carpets Floor carpets work great for keeping the house warm

Cover your floors with a thick carpet to minimize heat loss. The carpets can block the heat better than the floor does alone. The fiber in the carpet also traps the heat which can keep your feet warm and comfortable. Do give these cost-effective measures a try this winter to maintain warmth in your house.