Indian spices are uber-popular across the globe. Here's why

Plautus once said, "Spice a dish with love, and it pleases every palate." But, the secret to lip-smacking Indian food lies in the kitchens of the households. Indian spices not only enhance the taste of food but can cure ailments, too. They flatter our senses with their aroma, unique taste, and vibrant color. Check out why the spices of India are so popular worldwide.

Turmeric adds color, flavor, and boosts immunity

Turmeric is a yellow-colored spice that adds flavor to food. This spice is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties and is rich in antioxidants. It also has many scientifically proven health benefits. It can improve heart health and prevent certain cancers and Alzheimer's disease. People in India also drink turmeric milk to boost immunity. It is one of the most common ingredients used in Indian kitchens.

Black pepper is versatile, good for weight loss

Black pepper is another spice that's used in multiple dishes. Many vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes incorporate this antioxidant-rich ingredient. It has several health benefits, including improving brain function and blood sugar metabolism. Black pepper tea is good for weight loss, too. It is a versatile spice that goes along with thousands of recipes and has become one of the most common kitchen staples worldwide.

Ghost pepper aka 'bhut jolokia' fires up digestive system

Ghost pepper aka bhut jolokia comes from northeast India. It is one of the hottest chillies in the world that magically improves the flavor of curries. This record-holder spice from India helps in losing weight by speeding up metabolism. It also improves digestion and blood circulation, helps reduce sinusitis, and opens clogged nasal passages. However, you should be careful when you try it.

Coriander helps in treating high blood pressure, repairing bones

Coriander is another healthy spice used in various Indian cuisines. It detoxifies the body and helps in treating edema and high blood pressure. It is rich in vitamin K that helps blood clot and in bone repair, too. This leafy spice is used for preparing various classic Indian dishes, including chicken recipes and chutneys. It adds a fresh flavor and aroma to the food.

Give a twist to your cuisine using popular Indian spices

These were just a few of the Indian spices that have made a big impression at various international culinary competitions. American writer Daniel Gilbert once said, "The secret of happiness is variety, but the secret of variety, like the secret of all spices, is knowing when to use it." So, try some amazing Indian spices to add some variety to your food next time.