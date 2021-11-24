Five fruits you should consume to tackle the upcoming winters

American naturalist Henry David Thoreau once said, "Live in each season as it passes; breathe the air, drink the drink, taste the fruit, and resign yourself to the influence of the earth." And that is what we need to follow during winters too. So, to keep yourself hydrated and glowing during the not-so-springtime, consume these five fruits before and during the sweater season.

#1

Apples: Rich in anti-oxidants, improve neurological health

Apples help reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease

One of the most common fruits that we find at our homes is apple. It has antioxidants that may improve neurological health. It also helps in reducing the risk of Alzheimer's disease. With several health benefits, from weight loss, improving heart health to lowering the risk of diabetes, apples are good for multiple reasons. It does wonders to your skin as well.

#2

Oranges: Rich in Vitamin C, boosts immunity

Oranges help reduce risk of cancer

Oranges are available throughout the year, and they are some of the best fruits to consume during winters. They are rich in Vitamin C, which helps nourish the skin and enhance immunity. You can consume oranges in different ways. You can eat them like a snack or blend them into a healthy juice, apart from adding them to other dishes in your daily diet.

#3

Grapes: Can boost brain power, prevent cardiovascular disease

Grapes have high amount of natural sugar

Like apples, grapes are also available throughout the year. It is a juicy fruit that is rich in antioxidants and potassium. It can prevent skin problems during the winter season. Grapes are beneficial for the eyes and knees too. They can even boost brainpower. Another benefit of grapes is that they can prevent cardiovascular disease. However, they contain a high quantity of natural sugar.

#4

Dragon fruit: Naturally fat-free, rich in fiber, increases WBCs

Dragon fruit can lower blood sugar

Dragon fruit is naturally fat-free. This seasonal fruit is rich in fiber, and it helps increase the white blood cells in the body. It also lowers sugar levels in the body and contains prebiotics that feed healthy bacteria in your gut. Consumption of this fruit can help boost your immune system as it is a good source of Vitamin C and other antioxidants.

#5

Strawberries: Cholesterol-free, rich in Vitamin C, excellent for heart

Strawberries increase good cholesterol in the body

Strawberries are rich in Vitamin C. They are fat-free and excellent for the heart as they increase good cholesterol. Strawberries are also rich in antioxidants and plant compounds that may help control blood sugar levels in the body. You can consume the fruit in various ways. Make a smoothie, eat them as snacks or add them to other dishes.