Here are top 4 healthy drinks to lose weight

Here are a few drinks that can help you will prevent you from eating excess calories throughout the day

As we know, there is no quick method to shed those kilos or any magic beverages that lead to instant fat reduction. However, there are several drinks that help you control your hunger pangs for longer. Such drinks can help detox your body and even prevent you from eating excess calories every day. Here are some drinks that could accelerate your weight loss journey.

Apple cider vinegar helps you control hunger pangs, boosts metabolism

Apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid that regulates your metabolism and again, helps you control your hunger pangs. This drink has several advantages and consuming 1-2 tablespoons every day with water before your meals would help you curb appetite as well as burn fat. Also, remember that having this on an empty stomach will just double the health benefits.

Green tea reduces bad cholesterol levels

Green tea is the best source of catechins and caffeine that have the ability to improve metabolic rate. As per a 2005 study, caffeine might aid in reducing belly fat and increase the number of calories that you are likely to burn while you are in rest mode. Experts say that green tea reduces bad cholesterol levels and helps improve your cardiovascular health.

Oolong tea is even more beneficial than green tea: Experts

Now that we are talking about tea, have you tried oolong tea? If not, you are missing out on several benefits. Some health experts say oolong tea is even more advantageous than green tea, especially when it comes to weight loss. It helps you burn deposited fat, decrease cholesterol levels, and also keeps you active. You can have two cups of this tea daily.

Adequate water intake: Simplest way to improve overall health

The journey of shedding weight involves many steps but the easiest of them all is drinking an adequate amount of water. Water is undoubtedly the best natural appetite suppressant and keeps us away from the consumption of unnecessary calories. It also helps us remove toxins from the body that are likely to increase our weight.