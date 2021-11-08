Follow these home remedies to get rid of winter tan

You can enjoy the winter sun and get rid of tanning with a few very effective home remedies

We all love basking in the winter sun but end up with tanned skin. Moreover, the dilemma of how to bring back the glory of your face might seem endless to a lot of people. However, you can enjoy the winter sun and get rid of tanning with some very effective home remedies. Let's try these quick remedies to shoo away winter tan.

Potatoes can do wonders when it comes to tan removal

Did you know potatoes can do wonders when it comes to tan removal? For best application, take potato slices and rub them for approximately five minutes on your face and other tanned areas. Then, rinse your face off with water. For quick results, you can do it daily as potatoes are super-efficient in reducing not only tanning but also dark circles and blemishes.

Gently scrub off your skin with gram flour and yogurt

For this remedy, blend a half teaspoon of turmeric root, one tablespoon yogurt, and one tablespoon besan (gram flour). Apply this mixture to tanned areas and give a soft massage for a few minutes to scrub off the skin waste and dead cells. This will help you rejuvenate and regenerate healthier skin thanks to the exfoliating agents and anti-inflammatory properties of this homemade mask.

Lemon juice and honey is another great combination

Another effective combination to get rid of the winter tan is lemon juice and honey. Lemon juice is rich in vitamin C and honey is a great hydrating ingredient and when mixed, they will help reduce dryness and flaking on your skin and may even out your skin tone. You can rinse off the mask after 30 minutes of application.

Cucumber juice, lemon juice, rose water mixture is super beneficial

One more effective tan-removal homemade remedy you can try at home is the mixture of cucumber juice, lemon juice, and a few drops of rose water. You can dip a cotton ball and gently apply it all over your face and sun-exposed areas. This will also help you decrease sunburn and will make your skin as cool as a cucumber. Enjoy the winter season!