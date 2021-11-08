Food combinations that will help you lose weight

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Nov 08, 2021, 07:59 pm

Extra fat may lead you to several health issues

Most workout regimes and dietary instructions focus on reducing belly fat. However, you should first understand why it is necessary. The fat around your abdomen affects the functioning of every organ. Therefore, if there is extra fat, it may lead to several health issues. So, let us see some interesting and healthy food combinations that can help reduce weight faster.

#1

Mashed avocado on sprouted grain bread for your breakfast

Avocado toast isn't just a trendy meal, it can be an efficient fat-burning breakfast with the right additions. Avocado has healthy fats, including oleic acid, to make you feel full for a longer duration. Spread some mashed avocado on a slice of sprouted grain bread and sprinkle capsaicin-containing cayenne pepper for your breakfast. Studies say that capsaicin is super beneficial in reducing belly fat.

#2

Have concoction of green tea, lemon, mint after your meals

With its growing popularity over the last few years, apparently, everyone is today knows about the ample advantages of green tea. However, very few are aware of the combination of green tea and lemon. You can squeeze a lemon and add some mint leaves to your green tea as the presence of pectin and polyphenols in lemon are beneficial for faster weight loss results.

#3

Water + Cucumber + Lemon

One of the very effortless combinations to enhance your weight loss journey is consuming a glass of detox water regularly. You can prepare one by adding cucumber slices and squeezing a lemon in a glass of water. This combination is not only an appetite suppressant but may also be good for your skin health. You can have one glass of this detox water daily.

#4

Potatoes, olive oil, and pepper is also an efficient combination

If you enjoy potatoes in moderation, they are harmless. In fact, if you do not deep fry potatoes and bake them in olive oil instead, you can even reduce some fat. Believe it or not, this combination will make your stomach feel full for quite a few hours. Top up the dish with some pepper that will help you reduce your cholesterol, if high.