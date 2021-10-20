Here are some golden rules for healthy eyes, sharp sight

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Oct 20, 2021, 07:28 pm

Your eyes need a sufficient amount of rest to function properly every day

Many of us have increased our screen time amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Spending an unlimited amount of time on your gadgets can lead to several eye-related problems and you need to control that streak immediately. There are plenty of things you can do to replace your screen time. Start taking care of your eyes now before it gets too late.

Workplace

Follow these habits at your workplace

If you need a reminder every half an hour to keep your back straight while working, then find an app for that. Make sure you sit on a comfortable chair every day. It is crucial to make your arrangement in a way that light shouldn't directly come toward your eyes because it may cause a glare that creates problems in reading and writing.

Foods

Eat these healthy foods to boost your eye health

Loaded with Vitamin C, oranges have immunity-boosting properties to fight inflammatory eye conditions. Your elders were right when they told you to eat plenty of carrots for good eyesight. Carrots have beta-carotene which is transformed into Vitamin A that eventually promotes your eye health. There are several other foods you should eat daily like gooseberries and apricots.

Habits

Maintain a proper sleep schedule, rinse your eyes

Your eyes need a sufficient amount of rest to function properly every day. It is extremely important to maintain a proper sleep schedule for your eyes. Additionally, you need to ensure that you sleep in a darkened room for effective sleep. A good way to safeguard your eyes is by rinsing them gently in running water before sleeping or after waking up.

Other tips

Handy tips to maintain a sharp sight

A balanced diet is key to maintaining good health. To ensure a naturally sharp sight, you can perform some eye exercises and eat foods that are rich in vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids. If you have a lot of computer work to do, take regular breaks from your screen and wear eye-gear sunglasses. Make sure you are taking no screen time hours seriously.